April 16 (Reuters) - Rongan Property Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE A COMBINED AMOUNT OF UP TO 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($238.80 million) WORTH OF BONDS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNITS' CAPITAL BY 830 MILLION YUAN, 500 MILLION YUAN RESPECTIVELY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vh4tap; bit.ly/2JOmMaf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2813 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)