FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nominations to board of Peregrine pharmaceuticals
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nominations to board of Peregrine pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ronin Trading and SW Investment Management announce additional nominations to board of peregrine pharmaceuticals

* ‍ronin Trading LLC - nominating Richard B. Hancock, Joel Mccomb for election to Peregrine’s board at co’s 2017 annual meeting of stockholders​

* Ronin Trading says reiterates “demand for peregrine to hold 2017 annual meeting without further delay​”

* ‍Ronin Trading - co, SW Investment Management collectively own about 9.6 pct of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc’s outstanding shares of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.