BRIEF-Ronnie Leten proposed as new chairman of the board in Ericsson
#Communications Equipment
October 9, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Ronnie Leten proposed as new chairman of the board in Ericsson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ericsson

* Ronnie Leten proposed as new chairman of the board in Ericsson, Kurt Jofs proposed as new member of the board

* Says ‍nomination committee believes that in Ronnie Leten, we have found right person to assume position as chairman in Ericsson, providing experience and competence that will benefit company​

* Says ‍with these changes, nomination committee believes that company is given right conditions for realizing its long-term potential​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

