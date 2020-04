April 29 (Reuters) - Ronson Development SE:

* RECORDS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN NEW SALE DEALS IN APRIL VERSUS PREVIOUS MONTHS AND YEAR

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON LEVEL OF FLAT SALES IN Q2 AND POSSIBLY FY 2020

* ALL CURRENT PROJECTS ON SCHEDULE, GROUP'S LIQUIDITY AND DEBT AT SAFE LEVEL