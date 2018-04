April 12 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* Q1 SALES RISES 17% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* SEES CONTINUING REVENUE INCREASE OVER NEXT YRS, PROJECTS REVENUE IN 2020 APPROXIMATELY EUR 18 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT YEARLY POSITIVE NET RESULTS IN 2018