April 26 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* SAYS THAT IT HAS TAKEN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST A DEBTOR

* THIS CONCERNS DISPUTE ABOUT (NON) FULFILLMENT OF CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS AS PER AGREEMENTS MADE BY CO AND DEBTOR

* SAYS AS PART OF SETTLEMENT OF THESE AGREEMENTS ROODMICROTEC HAS A CLAIM OF EUR 130,000 AGAINST

* ROODMICROTEC WILL INCLUDE A PROVISION IN BALANCE SHEET OF EUR 130,000

* DEBTOR RELIES ON SET-OFF WITH A CLAIM FOR DAMAGES THAT ROODMICROTEC DISPUTES