Jan 29 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* SECURES ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO ENABLE INVESTMENTS FOR FUTURE

* ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 500,000

* INVESTOR WILL RECEIVE 1,530,785 ORDINARY SHARES AT A SHARE PRICE OF EUR 0.326

* INVESTOR WILL ALSO RECEIVE AN EQUAL NUMBER OF WARRANTS AT AN EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 0.42 WITH A FIVE YEAR OF EXERCISE PERIOD

* TRANSACTION WITH BLIKKENBURG B.V. IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE WITHIN SHORT NOTICE