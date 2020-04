BRIEF-RoodMicrotec Withdraws Outlook For 2020

April 16 (Reuters) - ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* ROODMICROTEC ANNOUNCES REVENUE FOR Q1-2020

* LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN FIRST QUARTER BUT UNCLEAR SITUATION, HENCE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 WITHDRAWN

* REFINANCING OF BOND LOAN, DUE END OF JUNE 2020, NOT REALISTIC GIVEN UNFAVOURABLE CURRENT FINANCIAL CLIMATE DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* PROPOSAL TO EXTEND CURRENT TERM OF BOND LOAN WITH ONE YEAR

* OUTLOOK: WITHDRAWS ALL ITS EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* START OF 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AND CUSTOMER FORECASTS - CEO

* FIRST QUARTER REVENUE IS 4% LOWER COMPARED TO Q1-2019, IN LINE WITH GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 BECAME VISIBLE IN LAST WEEKS OF MARCH BUT HAD LIMITED IMPACT ON REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2020

* IT IS UNCLEAR HOW COVID-19 SITUATION WILL IMPACT BUSINESS DURING 2020 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)