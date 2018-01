Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* LEADING REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE ROOFSTOCK HITS $1 BILLION IN TRANSACTIONS; UPSIZES SERIES C ROUND TO $42 MILLION

* ROOFSTOCK SAYS UPSIZED SERIES C FUNDING ROUND TO ACCOMMODATE DEMAND FROM INSIDERS & 2 NEW STRATEGIC INVESTORS, SVB CAPITAL AND ASIA PACIFIC LAND LTD Source text for Eikon: