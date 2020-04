BRIEF-Roolife Group Says Supply Chain Limitations In March Impacted Revenue Generation

April 9 (Reuters) - Roolife Group Ltd:

* ROOLIFE GROUP LTD - SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITATIONS IN MARCH HAVE IMPACTED REVENUE GENERATION

* ROOLIFE GROUP - ALL EXECUTIVE AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AGREED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF 20% OF THEIR MONTHLY FEES FOR NEXT 3 MONTHS THROUGH TO 30 JUNE

* ROOLIFE GROUP LTD - SEEN SOME SHORT-TERM REDUCTIONS AND DEFERRALS IN SALES AND MARKETING BUDGETS OF SOME OF ITS AUSTRALIAN CLIENTS

* ROOLIFE GROUP LTD - COMPANY DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS HAVE AGREED TO REDUCTIONS IN PAYMENT OF THEIR FEES

* ROOLIFE GROUP - LACK OF FLIGHTS TO DELIVER PRODUCT INTO CHINA, DELAYS IN SUPPLY FROM SOME OF CO'S BRANDS LED TO DELAYS IN DELIVERY, AFFECTING REVENUE