Oct 18 (Reuters) - Root9b Holdings Inc

* Root9b Holdings - ‍on Oct 16, Nasdaq hearings panel granted co’s request to extend stay of suspension pending hearing on Nov 16,final panel decision​

* Root9b Holdings - ‍on Oct 13, co submitted extension of stay of delisting; co asked that stay be extended until panel issues final decision on matter​