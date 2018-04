BRIEF-Roots Q4 Total Sales Increased 17 Pct To $130 Mln

April 18 (Reuters) - Roots Corp:

* ROOTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES INCREASED 17.0% TO $130.0 MILLION COMPARED TO Q4 FISCAL 2016

* QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE INCREASED 22.9% TO $0.59 PER SHARE COMPARED TO Q4 2016

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED FINANCIAL TARGETS BY END OF FISCAL 2019

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.53, REVENUE VIEW C$124.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S