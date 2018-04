BRIEF-Roper Technologies Announces Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.61

April 20 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc:

* ROPER TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.18 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

* RAISING OUR 2018 GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)