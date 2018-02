BRIEF-Roper Technologies Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $4.27

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc:

* ROPER TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES RECORD 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.44 TO $2.50

* Q4 GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE INCREASED 21% TO $1.23 BILLION

* EXPECTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED DEPS BETWEEN $10.88 AND $11.20 WITH Q1 ADJUSTED DEPS BETWEEN $2.44 AND $2.50

* Q4‍ ADJUSTED DEPS WAS $2.70​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.27

* QTRLY ADJUSTED RESULTS EXCLUDE A ONE-TIME NET GAIN OF $215 MILLION RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.61, REVENUE VIEW $1.24 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: