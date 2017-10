Oct 10 (Reuters) - Rorze Corp

* Says it plans to launch two new plants in Vietnam-based unit RORZE ROBOTECH CO.,LTD. to expand production capacity, with investment amount of about 3.2 billion yen

* Says new plants will sequentially start operation from January 2019

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RPt1Qe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)