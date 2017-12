Dec 29 (Reuters) - Rosedale Hotel Holdings Ltd:

* TO BUY ENTIRE STAKE IN GUANGDONG KANGQUAN EIGHTEEN INTERNATIONAL ECO-HEALTH TRAVEL CO FROM VENDORS FOR RMB280 MILLION​

* TO BUY GUANGDONG KANGQUAN EIGHTEEN INTERNATIONAL ECO-HEALTH TRAVEL CO FROM DONGGUAN YINJI GROUP CO & KUANG YAN FANG

* ‍CO HAS MADE APPLICATION TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES ON DEC. 29, 2017​ FROM 1:00 PM