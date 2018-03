March 29 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc:

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES - ON MARCH 28, CO UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE ROSEHILL OPERATING’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES- ROSEHILL OPERATING’S REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY RAISED TO UP TO $500 MILLION UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON AUGUST 31, 2022 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2usYAGX) Further company coverage: