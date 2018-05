May 14 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $55.8 MILLION VERSUS $17.5 MILLION

* GREW AVERAGE NET Q1 PRODUCTION TO 12,256 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY, AN INCREASE OF 67% COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: