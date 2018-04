April 17 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc:

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; RECENT PRODUCTION INCREASES TO OVER 15,000 NET BOE PER DAY

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $28.8 MILLION VERSUS $11.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: