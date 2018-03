March 12 (Reuters) - Rosehill Resources Inc:

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC SAYS IN LATE DECEMBER, COMPANY’S NET DAILY PRODUCTION EXCEEDED 10,000 NET BOE

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES - DUE TO SEVERE COLD WEATHER, SIMULTANEOUS OPERATIONS DOWNTIME FROM ROSEHILL, OTHERS, JAN PRODUCTION WAS LIMITED TO UNDER 9,000 NET BOEPD

* ROSEHILL RESOURCES - FIRST WEEK OF MARCH HAS SEEN CONTINUED RAMP UP OF PRODUCTION, WITH TOTAL PRODUCTION AVERAGING ABOUT 13,000 NET BOEPD