BRIEF-Rosenbauer International Prepares For Temporary Production Cutback In Austria

March 24 (Reuters) - ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG:

* PREPARES REDUCTION OF PRODUCTION IN AUSTRIA

* CRITICAL FUNCTIONS SUCH AS CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SALES REMAIN IN PLACE, AND DISRUPTIONS TO INTERNATIONAL GROUP LOCATIONS SHOULD BE AVOIDED AS FAR AS POSSIBLE

* THIS MEASURE IS DESIGNED TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF EMPLOYEES AND COMES IN RESPONSE TO WORK STOPPAGES ANNOUNCED BY A NUMBER OF SUPPLIERS

* ANNUAL SHUTDOWN OF THE AUSTRIAN LOCATIONS, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST, WILL THEREFORE BE BROUGHT FORWARD TO APRIL 6-17

* HOPES TO SAFEGUARD AS MANY JOBS AS POSSIBLE BEYOND THE DURATION OF THE CRISIS

* DIRECT AND INDIRECT IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON COMPANY IS CURRENTLY STILL LIMITED