Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rosetta Genomics Ltd:

* ROSETTA GENOMICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH GENOPTIX‍​

* ROSETTA GENOMICS - ALTHOUGH SHARES VOTED WERE MORE THAN 2-TO-1 IN FAVOR OF THE MERGER, THE PROPOSAL FAILED TO SECURE A MAJORITY OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

* ROSETTA GENOMICS - COMPANY CONSIDERING ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS WITH GENOPTIX Source text - (bit.ly/2sJXW6M) Further company coverage: