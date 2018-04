April 26 (Reuters) - Rosetta Genomics Ltd:

* ROSETTA GENOMICS ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF MERGER WITH GENOPTIX

* ROSETTA GENOMICS - COMPLETION OF THE MERGER WILL BE ON OR ABOUT MAY 27, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ROSETTA GENOMICS - AT THE CLOSING, ROSETTA WILL BECOME A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY OWNED BY GENOPTIX AND ITS SHARES WILL CEASE TO TRADE