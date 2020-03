BRIEF-Rosier FY Net Loss Widens To 7.9 Million Euros

March 13 (Reuters) - ROSIER SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 7.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES : MEUR 218.2 (MEUR 184.4 IN 2018)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) : MEUR +0.6(MEUR -0.9 IN 2018)

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT): MEUR -5.5(MEUR-4.3IN 2018)

* NO EVENT LIKELY TO SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT COMPANY’S POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 AROSE SINCE FINANCIAL YEAR END

* FY DEFICIT FINANCIAL RESULT OVER PERIOD OF EUR 0.8 MILLION IS MAINLY COMPOSED OF BORROWING COSTS

* OUTLOOK 2020: TO STRENGTHEN ITS MARKET SHARE IN EUROPE FOR ITS ENTIRE RANGE, THANKS TO ITS NEW COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT SPREAD OF COVID 19 HAS IMPORTANT INFLUENCE ON GLOBAL TRANSFERS THAT MAY NEGATIVELY AFFECT DEVELOPMENT OF OUR ACTIVITIES AT BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR