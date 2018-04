BRIEF-Rosinter Restaurants FY 2017 EBITDA Before Impairment and Write-Offs Down 43.8% YR/YR

April 23 (Reuters) - Rosinter Restaurants:

* FY NET LOSS, ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS, RUB 2.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RUB 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD RUB 8.1 MILLION VERSUS RUB 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE RUB 6.96 BILLION VERSUS RUB 7.21 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA BEFORE IMPAIRMENT AND WRITE-OFFS RUB 403.8 MILLION VERSUS RUB 718.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS REVENUE OF COMPARABLE RESTAURANTS INCREASED BY 2.8% TO RUB 5.19 BILLION

* SAYS PLANS TO OPEN 35-40 RESTAURANTS IN 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2qS58ux , bit.ly/2qTWFWS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)