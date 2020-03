March 20 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc:

* ROSS STORES PROVIDES ADDITIONAL COVID-19 RELATED UPDATE, ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF ALL STORE LOCATIONS

* ROSS STORES - CURRENTLY PROVIDING UP TO 2 WEEKS OF CONTINUED PAY FOR ANY FULL-TIME OR HOURLY ASSOCIATE WHO CANNOT WORK DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED CLOSURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: