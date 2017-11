BRIEF-Ross Stores Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc

* Ross Stores reports third quarter earnings, updates fourth quarter guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.26 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.92

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.24 to $3.28

* Ross Stores Inc - ‍for 13 weeks ending January 27, 2018, comparable store sales are now forecast to increase 2% to 3%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: