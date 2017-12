Dec 27 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* SAYS AS PART OF SALE OF SURPLUS SPACE IN 2017, ROSTELECOM SOLD PROPERTIES FOR TOTAL OF RUB 4.4 BILLION

* SAYS TOTAL AREA IN ROSTELECOM‘S REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO WAS REDUCED BY 3.3% IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)