March 21 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* SEES REVENUE OF RUB 375 BILLION IN 2022 - CEO

* CONSIDERS PAYING DIVIDEND TWICE A YEAR - CEO

* IF DIVIDEND PAYMENT WOULD EXCEED 100% IFRS NET PROFIT, SEES PAYING AT LEAST RUB 5 PER SHARE AS A PRIORITY - CEO