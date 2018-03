BRIEF-Rostelecom Targets 4-5% CAGR Revenue Growth In 2018-2022 - Presentation

March 21 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* TARGETS UP TO RUB 20 BILLION SAVINGS OVER 2018-2022 - PRESENTATION

* TARGETS 4-5% CAGR REVENUE GROWTH OVER 2018-2022 - PRESENTATION

* TARGETS >32% OIBDA MARGIN OVER 2018-2022 - PRESENTATION

* TARGETS CAPEX/REVENUE DOWN TO 17% (EXCLUDING. STATE PROGRAMS) OVER 2018-2022 - PRESENTATION

* AIMS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 75% OF FREE CASH FLOW OVER 2018 - 2020 - PRESENTATION

* SAYS AIMS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST RUB 5 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER 2018-2020 - PRESENTATION

* SAYS UNDER 2018-2022 STRATEGY, AIMS TO TRANSFORM INTO DIGITAL PARTNER FOR HOUSEHOLDS, BUSINESS AND THE STATE - PRESENTATION

* SEES MORE THAN 50% REVENUE GROWTH FROM SMART CITY PROJECTS BY 2022 - PRESENTATION

* TARGETS MORE THAN RUB 30 BILLION FROM REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT IN 2018-2022 - PRESENTATION Source text: bit.ly/2DIvd2L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)