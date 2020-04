BRIEF-Rotala PLC Withdraws Market Guidance

April 9 (Reuters) - Rotala PLC:

* ROTALA PLC - BANKERS TO COMPANY, HSBC BANK PLC, HAVE INCREASED OVERDRAFT FACILITY OF COMPANY FROM £3.5 MILLION TO £6.6 MILLION.

* ROTALA PLC - VEHICLE OPERATING LEASES HAVE BEEN TERMINATED WHERE POSSIBLE;

* ROTALA PLC - MAJORITY OF HIRE PURCHASE FINANCE PROVIDERS HAVE DECLARED A THREE MONTH MORATORIUM ON INSTALMENT PAYMENTS;

* ROTALA PLC - NO FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE PROPOSED TO AGM

* ROTALA PLC - CORONAVIRUS CRISIS HAS MADE REDUNDANT ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE GIVEN TO MARKET

* ROTALA PLC - TO WITHDRAW MARKET GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME.