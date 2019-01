Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* ROTHESAY HAS APPROACHED SWISS RE ABOUT A TAKEOVER OF REASSURE, A UK UNIT THAT MANAGES LIFE ASSURANCE POLICIES- SKY NEWS

* ROTHESAY LIFE IS PLOTTING A 3.5 BILLION STG TAKEOVER OF A DIVISION OF SWISS RE THAT WOULD DERAIL PLANS FOR A STOCK MARKET LISTING- SKY NEWS Source text: bit.ly/2Rdxf6E