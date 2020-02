Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rothesay Life:

* WROTE £16.3BN OF NEW PENSION BULK ANNUITY BUSINESS DURING 2019 (2018: £13.2BN)

* FY CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX IFRS PROFITS OF £640M (2018: £102M)

* SOLVENCY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT (SCR) COVERAGE RATIO OF 202% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 (2018: 181%)