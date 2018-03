BRIEF-Rothschild & Co FY Operating Income Up At 456 Million Euros

March 13 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.91‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.71 BILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND OF €0.68 PER SHARE

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 247 MILLION VERSUS EUR 183 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 456 MILLION VERSUS EUR 386 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NEGATIVE FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSLATION EFFECTS OF €46 MILLION ON REVENUE AND €4 MILLION ON NET INCOME GROUP SHARE‍​

* IN GLOBAL ADVISORY: EXPECT CURRENT ACTIVITY LEVELS TO PERSIST INTO 2018,

* IMPACT OF IFRS 9 FIRST APPLIED ON JAN 1, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL AT LESS THAN 0.1% OF CET 1

* IF VOLATILITY SEEN IN RECENT WEEKS WERE TO CONTINUE THROUGH 2018 THEN THAT COULD HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON OUR BUSINESSES.

* IF MARKETS CONTINUE TO BE BENIGN IN 2018 WE WOULD EXPECT OUR PERFORMANCE TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH RECENT YEARS. Source text : bit.ly/2GmH0GE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)