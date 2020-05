May 12 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP IS FINANCIALLY RESILIENT WITH STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH CAPITAL RATIO OF 20% AND HIGH LEVELS OF LIQUIDITY

* VERY STRONG START TO 2020 IMPACTED BY COVID-19 IN MARCH

* Q1 TOTAL GROUP REVENUE EUR 416.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 443.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUR SERVICE TO OUR CLIENTS HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)