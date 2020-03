BRIEF-Rothschild Expects COVID-19 Impact On 2020 Results To Be Significantly Negative

March 31 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS CLEAR THAT THIS IMPACT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVE

* MANAGEMENT BOARD INTENDS TO PAY THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND OF €0.85 PER SHARE WHEN APPROPRIATE

* THE PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY AS SOON AS MARKETS BEGIN TO RETURN TO A MORE NORMAL SITUATION

* THERE IS STILL A GREAT DEAL OF UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE EVOLUTION OF THE EPIDEMIC AND, CONSEQUENTLY, ON ITS IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020, IT IS CLEAR THAT THIS IMPACT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVE COMPARED TO 2019

* SAYS COMPANY HAS SOLID SOLVENCY RATIO AND GOOD LEVEL OF LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)