BRIEF-Rothschild FY Operating Profit Down At 446 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 446 MILLION

* FY MERCHANT BANKING OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 111 MILLION, UP 9%

* MERCHANT BANKING ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AMOUNTED TO EUR 14.0 BILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IF UNCERTAINTY IN VARIOUS MARKETS IN WHICH WE OPERATE ARE MAINTAINED OR INCREASE, THIS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CET 1 RATIO WAS 19.5% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT ON RESULTS FOR YEAR 2020 WILL DEPEND ON EVOLUTION OF AND DURATION

* +8% DIVIDEND INCREASE AT EUR 0.85 PER SHARE, PAY-OUT RATIO OF 26%

* 2019 REVENUE DECREASED BY 5% TO EUR 1,872 MILLION (2018: EUR 1,976 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS: EUR 3.24 (2018: EUR 4.10)

* FY NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS: 233 MILLION EUROS (2018: 303 MILLION EUROS)

* BUOYED BY AN EXCEPTIONAL LEVEL OF INCOME IN THE FOURTH QUARTER, WE ARE STARTING THE YEAR 2020 ON A POSITIVE NOTE