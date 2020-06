June 30 (Reuters) - Rotork PLC:

* ROTORK PLC - GROUP ORDER INTAKE IN FIRST HALF WILL BE CIRCA 16-18% LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S £362M ON AN OCC¹ BASIS

* ROTORK PLC - GROUP REVENUES ARE ANTICIPATED TO HAVE DECLINED IN FIRST HALF

* ROTORK PLC - IN PROCESS OF ACCELERATING SOME RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS

* ROTORK PLC - HAD £125.6M OF NET CASH AS AT 31 MAY 2020