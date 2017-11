Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rotork

* ‍MARTIN LAMB, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC,FOLLOWING IPO ON NYSE ON 2 NOV 2017, BECOME NON- EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGY CORP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)