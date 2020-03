BRIEF-Rotork Withdraws Recommendation To Pay Final Dividend Of 3.9P Per Share

March 31 (Reuters) - Rotork PLC:

* ROTORK PLC - SINCE ROTORK REPORTED ITS FULL YEAR RESULTS ON 3 MARCH, OUTLOOK FOR 2020 HAS BECOME CONSIDERABLY MORE UNCERTAIN

* ROTORK PLC - INITIAL COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN CHINA CAUSED DELAYS IN DELIVERIES AND AN INCREASE IN LOGISTICS COSTS

* ROTORK PLC - UK FACTORIES ARE NOW OPEN HAVING BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED LAST WEEK

* ROTORK PLC - BOARD BELIEVES IT IS APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW RECOMMENDATION TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.9 PENCE PER SHARE

* ROTORK PLC - GROUP HAD C. £110M OF NET CASH AS AT 29 MARCH 2020 AND A £60M UNDRAWN REVOLVING COMMITTED FACILITY

* ROTORK PLC - BEGAN TO SEE AN IMPACT ON BOTH ORDERS AND DELIVERIES IN MARCH.

* ROTORK PLC - IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE FOR GROUP TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR 2020.