Sept 12 (Reuters) - ROULARTA MEDIA GROUP NV:

* ROULARTA INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LANDLEVEN‍​

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE THE DUTCH MONTHLY MAGAZINE LANDLEVEN FROM REED BUSINESS INFORMATION, PART OF RELX GROUP‍​

* INTEGRATION OF LANDLEVEN WITHIN SPN WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE LAST QUARTER OF 2017‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)