BRIEF-Roularta To Propose To General Meeting Not To Pay Dividend

March 23 (Reuters) - Roularta Media Group NV:

* ROULARTA CONTINUES TO PRODUCE AND DISTRIBUTE ALL NEWSPAPERS AND MAGAZINES VIA PRESS OUTLETS AND BY POST

* PUBLICATION OF COMPLIMENTARY MAGAZINES DE STREEKKRANT AND DE ZONDAG WILL BE STOPPED FOR 5 WEEKS

* TEMPORARY UNEMPLOYMENT HAS BEEN INTRODUCED FOR COMPLEMENTARY MAGAZINES RELATED ACTIVITIES

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND NOT BE PAID

* ADVERTISING MARKET, WHICH STILL REPRESENTS 40% OF ROULARTA'S REVENUE, IS SUFFERING FROM CORONA VIRUS