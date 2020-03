BRIEF-Roumell Asset Management Reports 3.3% Stake In Liquidity Services

March 11 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc:

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 3.3% STAKE IN LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC AS OF MARCH 11, 2020 - SEC FILING

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS AS OF MARCH 6, DECIDED TO SEND LETTER TO LIQUIDITY SERVICES’ BOARD TO ASK IT REVIEW STRATEGIC OPTIONS

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SENT LETTER, DATED MARCH 11, 2020, TO LIQUIDITY SERVICES’ BOARD

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC - BELIVES LIQUIDITY SERVICES'S STOCK IS UNDERVALUED AND REPRESENTS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY