BRIEF-Roumell Asset Management Submits Letter To Board Of Directors Of Medley Capital

April 17 (Reuters) - ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT :

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBMITS LETTER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MEDLEY CAPITAL

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS OWNS ROUGHLY 1.1 MILLION SHARES OF MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP OR ABOUT 2.1% OF MCC’S OUTSTANDING SHARES AS OF FEB 5

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

* ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS "BELIEVE THERE IS AN ATTRACTIVE MARKET FOR MCC'S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO WELL ABOVE WHERE MCC'S CURRENT STOCK TRADES"