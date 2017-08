June 6 (Reuters) - Routemaster Capital Inc:

* Routemaster announces private placement

* Routemaster Capital Inc- non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7.7 million units at a price of $0.13 per unit

* Routemaster Capital-intends to use proceeds in part to cover expenses of acquisition of royalty, to pursue other royalty and investment opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: