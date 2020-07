BRIEF-Rovi Announces Collaboration With Moderna For Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

July 9 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA :

* ANNOUNCED COLLABORATION WITH MODERNA FOR OUTSIDE UNITED STATES FILL-FINISH MANUFACTURING OF MODERNA’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* SAYS WILL PROVIDE VIAL FILLING AND PACKAGING CAPACITY WITH NEW PRODUCTION LINE AND EQUIPMENT TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION OF HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOSES OF VACCINE

* SAYS WILL ALSO HIRE ADDITIONAL STAFFING REQUIRED TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION

* SAYS INTENDS IN PRINCIPLE TO SUPPLY MARKETS OUTSIDE OF THE US STARTING IN EARLY 2021