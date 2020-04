BRIEF-Rovi Expects Main Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On Group Sales In Q2 2020

April 2 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA:

* BELIEVES THAT THERE WILL BE A RISE IN ITS LOW MOLECULAR-WEIGHT HEPARINS SALES IN HOSPITALS DURING THE PERIOD OF THE HEALTH CRISIS

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN THE NUMBER OF SURGERIES PERFORMED DURING PERIOD OF CONFINEMENT MAY AFFECT THE DIVISION’S SALES

* CONFINEMENT MEASURES COULD PROVOKE A SLOWDOWN IN THE SALES OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL SPECIALITIES DIVISION6 IF ARE PROLONGED

* THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS HAS NOT CHANGED THE GROUP’S STRATEGIC PLANS

* EXPECTS THE MAIN NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP SALES TO TAKE PLACE IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2UCHq4L Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)