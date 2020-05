BRIEF-Rovi Q1 Net Profit Up At 13.9 Mln Euros YoY, Sees Main Negative Impact On Group's Sales In Q2

May 13 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA :

* Q1 NET PROFIT 13.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 6.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 20.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 101.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 82.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ROVI SAYS EXPECTS RATE OF OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2020 LOCATED IN THE MID SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

* IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ASSESS PRECISELY THE IMPACT THAT THE PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON THE CURRENT FY

* SEES MAIN NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S SALES TO OCCUR IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020