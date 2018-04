April 16 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment Oyj:

* REG-ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP.: DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* MR. MIKA IHAMUOTILA WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

* DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.09 PER SHARE