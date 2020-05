BRIEF-Rovsing A/S - Q3 EBITDA Profit DKK 0.5 Million

May 13 (Reuters) - Rovsing A/S:

* ROVSING A/S - IN Q3 OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20, REVENUE AMOUNTED TO DKK 6.2 MILLION (2018/19: DKK 9.0 MILLION)

* ROVSING A/S - Q3 EBITDA PROFIT DKK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ROVSING A/S - ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD A RELATIVELY SMALL IMPACT FOR ROVSING IN Q3

* ROVSING A/S - GUIDED OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20 IS MAINTAINED

* ROVSING A/S - CURRENT ORDER INTAKE AND PIPELINE ARE SATISFACTORY FOR REMAINDER OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* ROVSING A/S - DURING COMING FINANCIAL YEAR AN INCREASE IN ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED FROM NEW COPERNICUS MISSIONS, GALILEO TRANSITION SATELLITES, MARS SAMPLE RETURN AND OTHER LARGE MISSIONS WITHIN OBSERVATION, SCIENCE AND EXPLORATION

* ROVSING A/S - ROVSING EXPECTS A PERIOD WITH HIGHER OVERALL ACTIVITY LEVEL IN INDUSTRY